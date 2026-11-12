‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Episode Release Schedule Revealed: When Do New Episodes Come Out & Why Is the Finale Missing?

Credit: Prime Video

The Chosen is returning for Season 6, but fans will have to wait longer than usual to see how the story ends.

The hit historical drama, starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, premieres Sunday (November 15) on Prime Video, with three episodes available on launch day.

Three additional episodes will arrive weekly, with the sixth episode scheduled for December 6.

However, viewers won’t be able to watch the season’s conclusion on Prime Video right away. The finale is being released separately as a feature-length movie in theaters in 2027.

The new season follows the final 24 hours of Jesus’ life, leading up to his crucifixion. Returning cast members include Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel and Luke Dimyan.

Keep reading for the complete Season 6 episode schedule and details about the theatrical finale…

When do new episodes of The Chosen Season 6 come out?

Season 6 premieres Sunday, November 15, with the first three episodes dropping together on Prime Video.

After that, one new episode will be released each Sunday through December 6.

Here’s the complete streaming schedule:

– Sunday, November 15: Episodes 1, 2 and 3

– Sunday, November 22: Episode 4

– Sunday, November 29: Episode 5

– Sunday, December 6: Episode 6

The schedule was confirmed in an official announcement from Prime Video and 5&2 Studios.

All six episodes will stream on Prime Video in the United States, with the same release schedule also planned for several international markets. Fans can find the upcoming season on the official Prime Video page.

Why isn’t The Chosen Season 6 finale on Prime Video?

The December 6 episode won’t be the end of the season’s story.

Instead, the finale will premiere as a standalone theatrical movie on March 12, 2027, depicting the crucifixion of Jesus.

The movie will be released by Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios.

Series creator Dallas Jenkins previously explained that the creative team planned the season and theatrical finale together.

“We realized this not only deserved a season of television but a standalone full-length theatrical event as well. We wrote and filmed all of it with this in mind,” he said in the official announcement.

The theatrical finale’s eventual Prime Video streaming date has not been announced.

Where can you watch The Chosen Season 6?

Season 6 will be available exclusively on Prime Video beginning November 15.

The first five seasons are also available on Prime Video, so viewers can catch up before the new episodes arrive.

Fans can also watch Seasons 1-5 for free through the show’s official website and app.

The release date for Season 6 on the free The Chosen app hasn’t been announced.

There’s more of the story still to come after Season 6, as a seventh and final season is planned to follow the events surrounding Jesus’ resurrection.

Posted To:Amazon Dallas Jenkins Elizabeth Tabish Jonathan Roumie Luke Dimyan Paras Patel Prime Video Shahar Isaac Television The Chosen