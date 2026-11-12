‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4, Episode 3 Stills Tease More Bertha & George Moments: See All 22 Photos

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

HBO has officially released several stills from The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3!

The episode is titled, “Ain’t That Good News,” and by the look of the stills, it seems as if there will be a lot in store.

The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still

Here’s the logline: While Ada, Marian, and Aurora try to shield Agnes from the Ladies Home Journal article, Bertha sets her sights on the Presidential Dinner.

The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still

Some highlights from the stills include Bertha and Agnes conversing – no doubt about the President’s visit, Jack Trotter conversing with a new character, played by Maggie Kuntz, and much more.

The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still

Bertha and George are still looking icy as well, after their intense moments from Episode 2.

Be sure to tune in to The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 at 9 pm ET on HBO!

The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still

Click through the gallery to see all of the photos released by HBO ahead of Sunday night’s episode…

The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
vThe Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still
The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 still

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