‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4, Episode 3 Stills Tease More Bertha & George Moments: See All 22 Photos

Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

HBO has officially released several stills from The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3!

The episode is titled, “Ain’t That Good News,” and by the look of the stills, it seems as if there will be a lot in store.

Here’s the logline: While Ada, Marian, and Aurora try to shield Agnes from the Ladies Home Journal article, Bertha sets her sights on the Presidential Dinner.

Some highlights from the stills include Bertha and Agnes conversing – no doubt about the President’s visit, Jack Trotter conversing with a new character, played by Maggie Kuntz, and much more.

Bertha and George are still looking icy as well, after their intense moments from Episode 2.

Be sure to tune in to The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3 at 9 pm ET on HBO!

Click through the gallery to see all of the photos released by HBO ahead of Sunday night’s episode…

Posted To:Carrie Coon HBO Morgan Spector Television The Gilded Age