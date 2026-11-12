‘The Good Daughter’ Ending Explained: Who Was Behind the School Shooting & Who Killed Gamma?

Nov 12, 2026 3 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Rose Byrne as Samantha, Meghann Fahy as Charlotte
Credit: Peacock

The Good Daughter has arrived on Peacock, and the new mystery series has plenty of twists to unpack.

All six episodes of the thriller, starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy, dropped on Thursday (November 12), giving viewers the complete story in one sitting.

Based on Karin Slaughter‘s bestselling novel, the series follows estranged sisters Samantha and Charlotte “Charlie” Quinn, who are forced to confront their traumatic childhood after a shooting rocks their hometown.

The finale answers several major questions, including who was responsible for the school shooting, who killed the sisters’ mother, and the truth about the second attacker who escaped justice.

Warning: Major spoilers for all six episodes of The Good Daughter follow.

Keep reading for the full explanation of The Good Daughter’s ending…

Next >

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock […]
  1. Shawn Mendes attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (
    Israel

    Shawn Mendes Publicly Supports Free Palestine, Calls on Other Artists to Speak Out
  2. Nicholas Hoult and wife Bryana Holly on red carpet
    Bryana Holly

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Rare Comment About Wife Bryana Holly, Reveals How They Met 10 Years Ago
  3. Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
    Alan Ritchson

    Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode
  4. Carl Nassib and Orville Peck stock photo composite
    Carl Nassib

    Carl Nassib Joins Orville Peck On Stage for Surprise Appearance, Seemingly Confirming He’s the NFL Player Who Kissed the Singer