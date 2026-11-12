‘The Good Daughter’ Ending Explained: Who Was Behind the School Shooting & Who Killed Gamma?

Credit: Peacock

The Good Daughter has arrived on Peacock, and the new mystery series has plenty of twists to unpack.

All six episodes of the thriller, starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy, dropped on Thursday (November 12), giving viewers the complete story in one sitting.

Based on Karin Slaughter‘s bestselling novel, the series follows estranged sisters Samantha and Charlotte “Charlie” Quinn, who are forced to confront their traumatic childhood after a shooting rocks their hometown.

The finale answers several major questions, including who was responsible for the school shooting, who killed the sisters’ mother, and the truth about the second attacker who escaped justice.

Warning: Major spoilers for all six episodes of The Good Daughter follow.

Keep reading for the full explanation of The Good Daughter’s ending…

Posted To:Brendan Gleeson Ian Elrick Jake McDorman Karin Slaughter Kovar Mcclure Meghann Fahy Olivia Williams Paula Malcomson Peacock Rose Byrne Shayna Benardo Steph Green Television The Good Daughter