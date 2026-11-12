‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Trailer Stars Michael B. Jordan as the ‘Most Dangerous Man in the Room’

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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Michael B. Jordan exiting a red car, wearing a grey shirt and pants, in front of a building in a still from the Thomas Crown Affair
Credit: Eli Joshua Adé

The first full-length trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair has debuted online!

The new Amazon MGM Studios film is described as a “visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller, where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody’s watching.”

The Thomas Crown Affair movie still

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan is directing and starring in the adaptation of the 1968 movie which originally starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. Alan Trustman, who wrote the original movie, is an executive producer on this upcoming adaptation. Pierce Brosnan also played the role in a 1999 film adaptation.

The Thomas Crown Affair movie still

The movie is set to be released in theaters March 5, 2027. Adria Arjona, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk are also set to star. If you are not aware, over the summer, Adria stepped in to fill the female lead role after Taylor Russell dropped out of the project due to creative differences.

The Thomas Crown Affair movie still

You can watch the trailer for the movie, embedded below.

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