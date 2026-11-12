The Vampire Diaries’ Nathaniel Buzolic Claims Co-Star Is Banning Him From Fan Events Over Pro-Israel Views

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
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Nathaniel Buzolic attends the screening of Summit Entertainment's "Hacksaw Ridge" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on October 24, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty Images

Nathaniel Buzolic, who starred as Kol Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals, is claiming that one of his past co-stars are blocking him from attending fan events for the series.

In an Instagram video, the 43-year-old actor alleged that, because of his pro-Israel views, he’d been blacklisted.

Nathaniel Buzolic attends "The Domino Revival" World Premiere at Regal E-Walk on October 03, 2023 in New York City

“I’m gonna spill some tea for you right now if you’re a Vampire Diaries and Originals fan. There’s an actor that I worked with who has had me banned from attending fan events if he’s there, quietly. He doesn’t share his solidarity with the Palestinian people on his social media, but that’s probably because he wants to protect his career,” he said in a video.

“But he also wanted to stop me from getting work and meeting with fans at fan events. So if you’ve noticed my absence, that’s why.” He called his co-star a “coward,” and used pointed, inflammatory language to describe the Palestinian culture.

Nathaniel Buzolic attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

He captioned the video with, “Telling the truth will always cost you something but at least you will never become a coward. I remember when he didn’t want to do fan events cause he thought he was above that. Can you guess who?”

See which celebrities are pro-Israel, and who has spoken out for Palestine.

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