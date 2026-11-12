The Weeknd’s ‘Hong Kong’ Song Lyrics & Meaning Explained: Faye Wong’s Cantonese Sample Translated Into English

Credit: YouTube: The Weeknd

The Weeknd has released the official music video for his new song “Hong Kong,” which samples Chinese music legend Faye Wong!

The 36-year-old singer debuted the video on Thursday (November 12), giving fans another look at his tribute to Hong Kong and its music history.

The video, directed by Evan Larsen, stars Chinese supermodel Ming Xi and was filmed in Mong Kok and on Hong Kong Island.

The song originally premiered during The Weeknd‘s October 24 concert at Kai Tak Stadium before being released in parts of Asia on October 31.

There’s also a special connection to Faye, whose vocals come from her 1993 Cantopop song “Monsoon,” also known as “Seasonal Wind” (???).

So, what do the English and Cantonese lyrics mean?

What Does The Weeknd’s “Hong Kong” Song Mean?

“Hong Kong” tells the story of a brief romantic connection that ends before the two people have a chance to build a lasting relationship.

In the English verses, The Weeknd remembers meeting someone, falling for them and eventually having to leave. Although the relationship doesn’t last, he remains open to reconnecting.

The lyrics describe how quickly two people can go from sharing an intimate moment to feeling like strangers again.

The singer also acknowledges that he’s grown accustomed to change and heartbreak, but he’s still willing to wait in Hong Kong if the other person decides to return.

The city serves as both the setting for the relationship and a place where its memories remain.

What Do Faye Wong’s Cantonese Lyrics Mean in English?

Faye‘s contribution comes from her 1993 song “Monsoon” (???), which provides the chorus of “Hong Kong.”

The Cantonese lyrics compare a romantic partner to a monsoon, a powerful seasonal wind that cannot be controlled.

Translated into English, the chorus describes a powerful wind that leaves everything feeling empty. The narrator compares a former lover to that wind, explaining that the person’s influence is impossible to resist and that the pain of their departure remains.

It’s a fitting counterpart to The Weeknd‘s English verses, which also explore the difficulty of letting go of someone.

Why Did The Weeknd Sample Faye Wong?

According to Universal Music’s official announcement, The Weeknd has long been a fan of Cantopop and filmmaker Wong Kar-wai.

Faye starred in the director’s acclaimed 1994 movie Chungking Express, which featured cinematography by Christopher Doyle.

Christopher also provided the Hong Kong photograph used for the new single’s cover artwork.

The connection goes beyond the music itself. Director Evan Larsen told the South China Morning Post that the video’s nostalgic atmosphere was intended to evoke Hong Kong in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

The song has already found major success in China. According to figures provided by the singer’s team, it achieved the biggest debut for a Western male artist on QQ Music, while also setting a five-year record for a non-Mandarin song on NetEase Cloud Music.

Watch the “Hong Kong” music video below!

Read the lyrics to “Hong Kong”…

Posted To:Faye Wong Lyrics Ming Xi Music The Weeknd Video Wong Kar Wai