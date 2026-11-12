Jillian Michaels Does Not Regret Voting for Donald Trump in 2024 Election, Explains Why

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Jillian Michaels is revealing she does not regret voting for Donald Trump for President.

The 52-year-old former The Biggest Loser trainer sat down with liberal political commentator Adam Mockler for a discussion.

Jillian Michaels Confirmed She Voted for Trump in 2024

On The Rubin Report in 2024, she shared, “I did vote for Donald Trump, yeah. He wasn’t my choice out of the candidates that were running for the primary. I do understand his flaws, but the problem for me is that it becomes a question of lesser evils.”

In November 2026, Jillian Michael Was Asked If She Regretted Voting for Trump, 2 Years Into His 2nd Term

Adam asked Jillian, “Do you regret your vote for Trump two years in?”

She responded, “No. And and here’s why. I think the alternative is worse. Now, do do I wish that it had been somebody like [Ron DeSantis]? Yes. But I think the alternative is worse.”

She then asked, “If we’re going to talk about new wars, you’re telling me the Biden administration did better?”

Adam responded, “Yeah, they they pulled us out of Afghanistan. Trump got us into a new war.”

Jillian responded, “Who got us into Ukraine?” Adam then responded, “Vladimir Putin.”

They then went back and forth about Ukraine.

See which other celebrities voted for Trump.

Posted To:Donald Trump Jillian Michaels Politics