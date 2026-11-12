Tyra Banks Splits From Longtime Boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin

Nov 12, 2026 1 min read
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: Louis Bélanger-Martin and Tyra Banks attend the "Shadow Force" tastemaker event at The London Hotel on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, with a lightning bolt that is yellow between them
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Tyra Banks hinted at her single status during an appearance this week.

Well, it looks like the 52-year-old supermodel has confirmed she’s no longer dating her longtime partner, Canadian entrepreneur Louis Bélanger-Martin, TMZ reports.

It’s unclear when they split up.

This week, Tyra made an appearance on HOT 97 to talk to host Nessa, who asked her about qualities she looks for in a partner.

: Louis Bélanger-Martin and Tyra Banks attend the "Shadow Force" tastemaker event at The London Hotel on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Tyra Banks Revealed What Qualities She Wants in Her Next Romantic Partner

Nessa said, “You’ve been so private about like your personal life in general, but like if somebody does want to get to know you outside of Tyra Banks, the business woman, and everything that’s going on, like what would be the best approach?”

Tyra responded, “Definitely not slipping in a DM. Uh, got to have a job. You know, a job is nice. A job. A 401k. You know, if you’re a dad, you got to be a good dad.”

She added, “I want somebody that don’t need my money. They do not have to be rich.”

We have photos of Tyra and Louis from back in 2020. They were first linked around 2018–2019.

Stay tuned as we learn more.

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