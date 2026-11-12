‘War’ Episode 6’s Crazy Ending Explained: How Keanu Reeves Indirectly Plays a Huge Role in HBO Series

Credit: HBO

The new HBO series War has been building a big fanbase over the past month, with more and more people discovering the show every week.

Episodes six debuted on November 5 and featured a jaw-dropping moment in the final seconds of the episode, though you might have been confused by what happened if you weren’t paying close attention.

What happened in War season one leading up to that cliffhanger at the end of episode 6

Season one of the anthology series follows two of London’s most powerful law firms as they go head-to-head over the divorce of tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international movie star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller).

Morgan’s law firm, Cathcarts & Sons, hires a new lawyer to be a mole in the opposing law firm, Taylor & Byrne. After getting hired by Taylor & Byrne, Johnny Warren (Archie Renaux) secretly shares information to Cathcarts.

In episode 6, a training associate realizes that there’s a mole at Taylor & Byrne and Johnny does everything he can to take suspicion off of him. He hacks into co-worker Saeed Masood’s computer and sends an email from his account to Cathcarts, framing him for the deception. Saeed gets fired by the Taylor & Byrne and Johnny thinks that he’s in the clear until he makes one fatal mistake at the very end of the episode.

The ending of Episode 6 explained

At the end of the episode, Johnny is walking into court with his boss Serena Byrne (though he’s secretly working against her) and says something that makes her realize that he’s the mole.

“The simple act of paying attention can take you a long way. You know who said that?” Johnny asks Serena.

Serena looks at Johnny with an intense stare of anger and then says, “David Schill.”

Who is David Schill?

David Schill, played by Miles Jupp, is an associate at Cathcarts who hired Johnny to be the double agent.

Throughout the episode, David Schill has repeated a quote from Keanu Reeves multiple times: “The simple act of paying attention can take you a long way.”

Serena knows that David repeats this line often as she used to work for him. It’s in this moment that she knows Johnny is the real mole. The episode ends with Johnny looking defeated as Serena walks into the courtroom.

Archie Renaux and Phoebe Fox speak out on the episode

Phoebe told Mashable, “As an actor, you know, sometimes it’s fun to soliloquize. But often, it’s fun to try and play a very complex emotion in two words. I think I say ‘David Schill,’ and that’s it, and I have to play that landing on me and all the emotions that are coming up in that moment.”

“You do not expect it all to come down to that Keanu Reeves quote,” she added.

Archie also spoke out.

“It’s the most stupid thing that Johnny could have done,” he told Mashable. “It’s so small and seemingly insignificant in Johnny’s mind. He’s done all the hard stuff. Someone’s taken the fall for him, and he thinks it’s plain sailing, then that’s the thing that gives him away. It’s beautiful. So fun.”

“He thinks he’s so slick,” he added. “And, in fact, he’s nicked [the quote] from someone else. That’s someone else’s thing.”

We already know the fate of the show’s future.

Posted To:Archie Renaux Dominic West HBO Keanu Reeves Phoebe Fox Sienna Miller Television WAR