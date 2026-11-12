Which Cast Members On ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Are Mormon? Find Out All About Their Religious Beliefs

Credit: Hulu

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is finally here!

The new Hulu spinoff series centers on a new group of women in Southern California, along with one star from the OG series.

With the new show premiering this week, you may be wondering if the ladies are actually Mormon or not, and we’ve got all the details right here!

What is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives about?

A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok.

Watch the trailer here!

Who is in the cast of the spinoff?

From the OG series, Jen Affleck has moved to Orange County and we’ll also see the sister of OG star Mayci Neeley, McCall DaPron, who has made appearances on the Salt Lake City series. Also in the cast are Bobbi Althoff, Madison Bontempo, and Aspyn Ovard, as well as Ashl

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres TODAY (November 12) on Hulu and Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

With the new addition to The Secret Lives franchise, you may be wondering which of the new cast are actually Mormon, and who is not – which, not everyone is!

Keep reading inside to meet the new cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County…

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