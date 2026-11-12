Who Is J.J. McCarthy’s Wife? He’s Married with a Child! (Photos)

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J.J. McCarthy is taking the field as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants during an important game tonight (November 12) during Thursday Night Football!

The 23-year-old quarterback and the Giants will be looking to defeat the Washington Commanders to keep their sights set on first place in the NFC East!

Did You Know J.J. McCarthy Is Married?

While you may have followed J.J.’s career at the University of Michigan, you may not know that much about his personal life. Well, did you know that he’s married to his longtime love Katya Kuropas, and they welcomed their first child last year?

We’re sharing a bit more about their life together!

According to J.J.‘s Instagram, he began seeing Katya in 2018.

He’s written some really sweet tributes to her over the years, including this one from his Instagram in 2021: “Three trips around the sun with the love of my life. I honestly do not even know where I would be without this girl in my life. I simply do not deserve her because of the kind of woman she is. The pureness in her heart and soul is just one the many qualities that make this girl so incredible. I am beyond blessed and grateful for God bringing this woman into my life, and I pray that she is by my side for years to come.”

J.J. and Katya announced their engagement back in January 2024. “Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever,” they wrote in their announcement, alongside a photo of their puppy Marley!

In April of 2026, the couple said “I do,” announcing the news on Instagram!

J.J. McCarthy and his Wife Welcomed a Son in 2025

In 2025, J.J. and Katya welcomed their first child together: a son they named Rome Micah McCarthy.

They shared his photo on Instagram with the caption, “Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents.”

If you are not aware, J.J. was drafted to the Minnesota Vikings, but after Jaxson Dart‘s injury, they traded him to the New York Giants. He has been playing with the Giants since, and has had an impressive few games.

Posted To:Football JJ McCarthy Katya Kuropas New York Giants nfl NFL WAGS