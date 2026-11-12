Why ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Producer Wants Taylor Frankie Paul to Return to the Show

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It’s been two months since Taylor Frankie Paul quit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The 32-year-old original cast member revealed in September that she was making the decision to exit the reality show amid tensions with cast members who were not supportive of her return after her legal woes this year.

While her season of The Bachelorette was scrapped right before it was set to premiere, she was said to still be appearing in the upcoming sixth season, which rubbed other cast members the wrong way.

In a new interview tied to the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, executive producer Jeff Jenkins, who oversees both shows, shared that he hopes for Taylor to return to the flagship series.

Jeff Jenkins reveals why he wants Taylor Frankie Paul to return

Speaking to The Wrap, Jeff says Taylor is doing much better.

“All of these experiences for Taylor over the last couple years are just really part of the culmination of her having to pause and take stock of her life, and take stock of her decisions. Because everyone at JJP [Jeff Jenkins Productions], and I know everyone at the network wants her real life, her real health, to be on point, and that she is safe,” he said, adding that he recently visited Taylor in Utah.

“Since the day I met her, I have never seen her looking better, being more calm, composed, centered, grounded, reflective, owning her mistakes, and focusing on working on herself so that her future is different,” he added. “I’ve never seen her better. Truly, I’m very happy for her.”

Jeff Jenkins reveals why he wants Taylor Frankie Paul to return

The executive producer shared that he is “hopeful that she will change her mind, because personally, I would like her back, and I would like her to continue.”

“I don’t think this point is where her public story should end. For better or worse, there are many women who are rooting for her and see her as a guiding light and watching how she navigates challenges,” he continued. “I’ve never seen her looking better and sounding better, and I think it’s possible for her to rise and change and improve.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Jeff adds. “I hope that she will change her mind, and I hope that we will see her again in some way, shape or form, because I do think she’s on the right path now. And sometimes it just takes a lot to get us realigned.”

If you missed it, Taylor recently shared an update on her dating and sex life.

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