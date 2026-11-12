Xochitl Gomez Reveals She’s Had Difficulty Getting New Roles After ‘Doctor Strange,’ Addresses her MCU Future

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Xochitl Gomez is opening up about the highs and lows of being in the MCU.

The 20-year-old actress joined the Marvel universe as America Chavez in the 2022 movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and in a new interview, reveals her struggles of finding work after taking on the young superhero role.

While speaking with Bustle, Xochitl shared that she was nervous joining the MCU, adding it was “scary and frightening,” but she was “working with people I looked up to.”

However, after that, the young actress revealed, “I had a hard time getting roles because they were like, ‘She’s too expensive. What if she’s in this and that, her schedule?’ And I’m like, ‘Guys…'”

“It was a gift and a curse because I was like, ‘Wait, I want to do the cool indie movies. Give me a chance, guys,’” she added.

Xochitl also talked to feeling pressure of being in such a big franchise movie.

“The pros of being in a franchise are that people are excited, and there’s a literal map of what people expect. So if you study that as much as they have, they’ll appreciate how much thought you’ve put into it,” she said. “But there are people controlling what is being written. We were changing scripts like crazy. I was a huge fan of Doctor Strange, so I knew people expected a certain thing, and it was really hard, as a 14-year-old girl, to be like, ‘Wait, the character wouldn’t do something like that.'”

Will Xochitl Gomez be in Avengers: Doomsday?

In the interview, she was asked if it was possible she’ll be in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie.

“Well, they own the rights to my image, so it’s possible,” she said, seemingly referring to a potential return via past footage from Doctor Strange.

She was also asked about her future in the MCU and what actor she would be excited to share the screen with.

“We left her at a really interesting place where she finally understood her powers and what she’s capable of, so I want to see what’s going on there and how buddy-buddy she and Wong are,” Xochitl shared.

The actress revealed she would love to share a scene with Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova.

“Even if I don’t say anything, I would love to watch her process because her choices are always so solid, clear, and good.”

Xochitl is currently lending her voice to the animated film, The Cat in the Hat, which is currently in theaters.

She is also rumored to return as America Chavez in Avengers: Secret Wars and a Young Avengers project, though nothing has been confirmed at this time.

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