‘You Can See Everything’ Spoilers: Amanda Seyfried Explains Why She Wanted to Meet Billy Evans, Breaks Silence on Dinner Scene Fight

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You Can See Everything has been in movie theaters for four weeks and if you haven’t seen it by now, you probably know at this point that Amanda Seyfried has a surprise role in the documentary.

Amanda is finally breaking her silence on reprising her performance as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes after previously portraying her in the Emmy-winning Hulu series The Dropout. She appears as herself in the documentary when filmmaker Nathan Fielder visits her at home to show her the footage he’d captured of Holmes leading up to her imprisonment. This leads to Amanda joining him to investigate Billy Evans, culminating in an intense dinner scene at his home.

In a conversation for Rolling Stone, Amanda chatted with Nathan and co-director Lance Oppenheim about everything that went down.

Why Amanda wanted to meet Billy

Amanda told Rolling Stone, “I just … [pauses]. It felt dangerous. I wanted answers. We all had this need to understand who was pulling the strings. What he was doing and how he was in the footage that I saw, how you guys were interacting — it felt yucky to me. I just wanted any information I could get on Billy. I became this weird Billy detective because I had gotten such strong negative feelings from him in the footage. I felt like I needed to meet this guy. It was exciting to me, and it was scary, and it was questionable.”

She added, “I want people to know that it wasn’t like I jumped into the deep end. It was a process. ‘What are you doing on this date?’ ‘I don’t know. I’m busy on this date, but I’m around on this date?’ ‘OK, let’s meet here.’ So it was just a step-by-step process. It wasn’t like a script, and we were going to shoot it. I wasn’t committing to shooting a movie. I was committing to each event or moment, and those are little leaps of faith that ended up feeling bigger.”

Amanda talks meeting Billy and having dinner with him

“I had to put on a different hat [when I met him]. I was filtered. I wouldn’t necessarily call it acting, but … I was thinking about how I wanted to protect myself, but I also wanted to give the guy a chance to be as he is. I wanted to turn my disdain off a little bit, because I’m in his house now with his children — with their children. I always want to give people the benefit of the doubt, and I felt bad that I had talked a bunch of shit about him up until that point,” Amanda said in the interview.

She continued, “Because look, I do not like him. But I’m coming into this man’s house. I just wanted to be a presence, the way that you guys are so good at being present in these situations. But you also knew him. The whole crew knew him, and he knew them. Billy doesn’t know me at all. He just assumes many things about me, which is normal. So I’m just trying to engage with him, and it’s fine. It’s going fine. And then [Elizabeth] calls, and that was just … what an experience for somebody to have, to say the least. Everything I’m feeling, you can see. I don’t even have to describe it to you.”

Amanda Seyfried talks intense dinner scene

During the dinner scene, Billy makes admissions about having power of attorney over his partner Elizabeth while she’s in prison, tweeting on her behalf, and being a supporter of Charlie Kirk.

Billy also calls out Amanda for the comments she publicly made about Kirk after his death.

“I was honestly trying to connect with him. We were all sitting there eating really good Chinese food, and, obviously, there were questions we wanted to ask. But for me, since I’m not an interviewer or an investigator, I’m not so good at asking questions and getting the timing right,” she said.

Amanda continued, “There was no reason for him to get that aggressive. [Pauses.] That’s the word I’m going to use, as it’s more diplomatic. If my jaw wasn’t obviously on the floor, you could tell, like, it had come unhinged. I don’t want to provoke him, but at this point, it’s kind of like, the gloves are off. Because this guy has disrespected me in such a way that I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think so, buddy.’ I was in the frame of mind where I’m like, ‘OK, this guy is disrespectful,’ and I’m here in his home, I’m gonna argue this because I actually have a pretty solid stance on things. I don’t like the way he’s using this human being, his wife — the person he says he’s ‘building monuments of love’ to — as a tool. Maybe he does respect her, but he’s behaving like he does not respect her. And not only am I protective of myself, I’m just trying to set the record straight in a way where I’m trying to defend myself, too, while maintaining some kind of rapport with him, so I can stay and he doesn’t kick us out, you know?”

Billy recently broke his silence on the shower scene in the movie.

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