Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro Hold Hands While Leaving GQ’s Men of the Year Party Together

Nov 13, 2026 1 min read
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Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro and on stage during the "Artificial" Gala during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 11, 2026 in London, England.
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Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro had a date night last night!

The pair were seen holding hands while exiting the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday night (November 12) held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro holding hands while leaving 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday night (November 12) held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

If you don’t know, Andrew was one of the honorees at the event.

He was named the “Performer of the Year” by the mag for their annual edition.

Matt Damon, Monica Barbaro, and Andrew Garfield attend GQ Men Of The Year 2026 at Chateau Marmont on November 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

How Long Have Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Been Dating?

It was first confirmed back in February 2025 that Andrew and Monica were dating, after they had been spotted together at multiple awards season events.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro holding hands while leaving 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday night (November 12) held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

In early 2026, it was confirmed they were still together.

In August 2026, Monica made a rare comment about their relationship.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro holding hands while leaving 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday night (November 12) held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

FYI: Andrew is wearing Edward Sexton with a Breguet watch. Monica is wearing Brandon Maxwell, Aquazzura shoes, and Leviev and Arielle Ratner jewels.

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