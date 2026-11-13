‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Cast: Who’s Returning & Who’s Not, Including the Latest Surprise Addition

Nov 13, 2026 7 min read
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We’re just over a month away from Avengers: Doomsday, and we’re finding out more and more about the returning cast members!

Right now, there are over 30 stars confirmed to return from past Marvel movies. However, several notable names were not included in the cast list, and we have that info here for you as well. Just this week, we learned of a major character making their return!

The movie is set to be released on December 18, 2026.

We’re breaking down the biggest names returning for the new movie, as well as who was omitted from the cast list.

By the way, just because someone is not confirmed to return, does not mean that they won’t be featured in some way!

Keep reading to find out every name confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday so far…

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