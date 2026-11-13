Avril Lavigne Welcomes First Child, Shares First Photos of Her Daughter

Nov 13, 2026 1 min read
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Avril Lavigne performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England.
Credit: Getty Images

Surprise! Avril Lavigne is a mom!

The 42-year-old singer announced the news on her social media.

Avril Lavigne attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City

Avril Lavigne Welcomed a Baby Girl!

“Our Mini ****ing Princess has arrived,” Avril announced on her Instagram account moments ago.

She included several images, including a photo of her holding her baby’s hand, a photo of her holding her little one, and in an homage to her “Sk8er Boi” aesthetic, an image of three black-and-white checkered Vans shoes to pay homage to her family.

She has not revealed her baby’s name at this time, nor do we know who the baby’s dad is.

Avril Lavigne performs on stage during her secret fan club gig at the Camden Monarch on April 27, 2004 in London.

Who Is Avril Lavigne Dating?

Avril is actually not publicly linked to anyone right now.

Her most notable past romances span her marriages to singers Deryck Whibley (2006–2010) and Chad Kroeger (2013–2015), alongside public relationships with Brody Jenner (2010–2012), her former fiancé Mod Sun (2021–2023), and rapper Tyga (2023). Mod Sun did reveal some details about their split.

Congratulations to Avril Lavigne on the birth of her newborn baby!

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