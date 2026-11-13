Beyoncé Shares Rare Details of Her Secret Wedding to Jay-Z

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Beyoncé is sharing some rare details about her wedding to Jay-Z!

The 45-year-old music superstar recently chatted with i-D ahead of the launch of her new haircare brand Cécred, and during the conversation, she revealed that many of the guests in attendance hadn’t even been told they were going to a wedding.

“We had a very small wedding in our home,” Beyoncé said. “We told the guests we were having a party, and no one knew they were coming to our wedding but our parents and a few friends.”

The “Single Ladies” singer opened up about her wedding dress, which her mother, Tina Knowles, designed for her.

“Wearing a dress she designed was very important to me, and more important than any designer dress,” she shared.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z married on April 4, 2008 at their home in New York City.

It was recently announced that Jay-Z is set to headline the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime show and it’s been predicted that his wife will make an appearance, but some people are also wondering if Destiny’s Child will reunite!

Destiny’s Child last hit the stage all together at the final show of Beyonce‘s Cowboy Carter Tour in July 2025.

Prior to that, they performed together in March 2015, and just two years earlier, had a surprise reunion performance during Beyonce‘s own Super Bowl halftime show!

Earlier this year, the trio celebrated the 25th anniversary of their third album, Survivor.

Posted To:Beyonce Beyonce Knowles Jay-z