Brittany Snow & Malin Akerman Join Their ‘Hunting Wives’ Co-Stars at Season 2 Premiere

Nov 13, 2026 1 min read
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Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
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Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman are together again on the red carpet!

The ladies posed for photos together as they arrived at the season two premiere of their steamy Netflix series The Hunting Wives on Thursday night (November 12) in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members at the premiere included Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Jamie Ray Newman, and Karen Rodriguez.

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

What will happen in season two?

The Hunting Wives Season 2 is back with a bang, bang. Sophie and Margo on the outs as we return to Maple Brook. But old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?

The show was such a big hit for Netflix that the streamer bought the rights for all future seasons and a third season has already been greenlit.

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

When will season two be released?

All 8 episodes of The Hunting Wives season two hit Netflix on November 26. Watch the trailer here!

Keep scrolling to see all of the cast members at the premiere…

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Brittany Snow

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Malin Akerman

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Evan Jonigkeit

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Dermot Mulroney

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

George Ferrier

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Jamie Ray Newman

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Hunter Emery

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Karen Rodriguez

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Branton Box

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Michael Aaron Milligan

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Kim Matula

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Dale Dickey

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

Angel Reese

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere
Stars at Hunting Wives season 2 premiere

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