Carson Daly Details Getting Ankle Tattoo for Ex-Girlfriend Jennifer Love Hewitt Covered Up

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Carson Daly is taking a trip down memory lane!

During a recent episode of Today, Carson, 53, spoke with co-host Jenna Bush Hager about getting the ankle tattoo he got for an ex-girlfriend covered up.

“I did have one ex-girlfriend tattoo on my ankle,” he recalled. “And then I dated another girl who said, ‘That’s got to go’ … I was getting a new tattoo in Hell’s Kitchen here, and I’d been under the chair for like, six hours and I told my guy, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I forgot. You gotta just do something with the ex.’”

“He goes, ‘Oh, there’s something I’ve always wanted [to do],'” Carson continued. “An hour later I looked at it and now I have, it’s a crab claw coming out of a pocket knife.”

Jenna noted, “The problem is, when you got that tat on the ankle, you didn’t think you were ever going to break up with that girl.”

“No, I was drunk in the Jersey Shore,” Carson explained. “I was in Seaside Heights. I remember like it was yesterday.”

While he didn’t mention the ex-girlfriend by name, Carson has previously spoken about getting an ankle tattoo for Jennifer Love Hewitt, whom he dated for a year back in the late ’90s.

In 2005, the now 47-year-old 9-1-1 actress appeared on Carson‘s talk show Last Call with Carson Daly where he showed her the tattoo got to cover up her inked name on his ankle.

Carson jokingly asked Jennifer if it was hard for her to not have a steady boyfriend after their split.

“You know, it has been difficult to recover,” Jennifer sarcastically responded.

Carson then added that their romance “ended a little weird,” and Jennifer agreed, noting, “It did, but that doesn’t matter.”

Carson has been married to wife Siri Pinter married in 2015, and share four kids: 17-year-old son Jackson, 14-year-old daughter Etta, 12-year-old daughter London, and 6-year-old daughter Goldie. The couple met while Siri was working as a writer’s assistant on Last Call with Carson Daly.

Earlier this year, Carson revealed the dating advice dealbreaker he shared with his kids.

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