David Walliams Being Investigated By Police Over ‘Sexual Offenses’

Nov 13, 2026 2 min read
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David Walliams attends a performance of "Awful Auntie" at Richmond Theatre on May 09, 2024 in Richmond, England.
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The anonymous UK celebrity who was trying to keep his name out of the press amid allegations of exploiting young women and girls into sexual activity was revealed to be David Walliams earlier this week.

If you did not see the news, the 55-year-old was attempting to prevent ITV News and The Guardian from publishing allegations that he preyed on young women, some as young as 15 years old.

David Walliams attends the Mediterrane Film Festival 2024 at Fort Manoel on June 30, 2024 in Malta, Malta.

Police Confirmed He Is Being Investigated

Police said, via Deadline, they had “received a number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences involving a man now in his 50s.” These allegations allegedly are different from the ones published by the above publications.

“However, as part of their investigation, detectives are also proactively reviewing that reporting to establish whether there is any evidence of offences,” they added.

David Walliams attends the 2023 Mediterrane Film Festival Closing Night Award Show at Fort Manoel on June 30, 2023 in Malta, Malta.

David Walliams Denies the Allegations Against Him

“I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law. I am devastated that some of the women I met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me,” he told ITV News.

He added, “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with… I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.”

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