Does the Dog Die in ‘The End of Oak Street’?

Credit: Warner Bros.

The End of Oak Street is hitting streaming this weekend, and you may be curious about the Anne Hathaway film!

Many might be wondering, does the dog pass away in this movie?

It’s been a growing conversation over the years on the Internet. She gave some assurance to the audience in a recent interview.

Anne Hathaway shares her opinion on dogs dying in movies

“I feel like movies that kill dogs should automatically be rated R. It doesn’t matter if anybody curses, it doesn’t matter if there’s violence…if a dog dies, it’s R-rated,” Anne said in an interview with Complex.

Does the dog die in The End of Oak Street?

The dog does NOT die in The End of Oak Street!

Of fan concern about her movie, she said, “It’s like we break the rules in this movie…that might not be one of them. Don’t worry.”

“I think everybody’s so traumatized by John Wick. Because I’ve been seeing those too, like, ‘They better not kill the dog,’” she shared. “I’m like, which movies are out there killing dogs? That everybody’s so scared that we’re just casually doing it in movies now.”

Stream the film on HBO Max today!

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