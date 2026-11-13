Don Toliver’s ‘Party With The Boys’ Lyrics & Meaning Explained: New ‘NITROUS’ Song Finally Released

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Don Toliver has officially released his new song “Party With The Boys,” and fans can finally stream the track after hearing it during his recent concerts.

The 32-year-old rapper and singer dropped the single on Friday (November 13), marking the beginning of the rollout for his upcoming project, NITROUS.

The song follows his fifth studio album, OCTANE, which arrived in January, and has already earned a prominent placement at No. 1 on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist this week.

Fans might also recognize the track under a different name, as Don had been performing it live before its official release.

So, what is “Party With The Boys” about, and why were fans already familiar with the lyrics?

What Do Don Toliver’s “Party With The Boys” Lyrics Mean?

“Party With The Boys” is an energetic track about partying, attraction, money and the lifestyle that comes with fame.

The chorus centers on a woman who wants to spend her time partying with a group of guys, while Don delivers verses about shopping, wealth, sexual attraction and encounters that could turn dangerous. The song also includes references to carrying guns and being unable to save someone from their problems.

“She just wanna party, wanna party with the boys,” he declares on repeat.

Why Did Fans Already Know “Party With The Boys”?

The track had already become familiar to concertgoers before its official release.

Don previewed the song during his October 27 concert in Milan, Italy, where it began circulating among fans under the unofficial title “She Just Wanna Party.”

The unreleased track appeared in several concert setlists, including performances in Berlin, Stockholm and Düsseldorf.

Some fans even knew the chorus well enough to sing along before the studio recording became available.

A December 4 release date reportedly appeared in a listing on Don‘s official merchandise store, although neither he nor his record label has confirmed the date.

“Party With the Boys” is said to serve as the project’s lead single.

There’s also a music video reportedly on the way. Don was joined onstage by former Jackass star Bam Margera during his November 8 concert near Oslo, Norway, and the pair reportedly filmed footage for the song’s music video after the show. Check out the footage right here.

In the meantime, “Party With The Boys” is available to stream now.

Listen to “Party With The Boys” below!

Listen to Don Toliver’s “Party With the Boys”

Read the Lyrics to Don Toliver’s “Party With The Boys”

Posted To:Bam Margera Don Toliver Lyrics Music