GQ Men of the Year 2026 – Star-Studded Guest List & All Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Nov 13, 2026 1 min read
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Stars at GQ Men of the Year
Credit: Getty

There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party and we have all the photos of who stepped out for the celebration!

The men’s fashion magazine hosted their annual event on Thursday night (November 12) held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Famous guests in attendance included Matt Damon, Cara Delevingne, Chris Rock, Belmont Cameli, Inde Navarrette, and Jason Bateman.

While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, cover star Andrew Garfield had the support of girlfriend Monica Barbaro at the event.

We’ve now compiled photos of all the stars in attendance so you could see who was there and what they wore.

Keep scrolling to see the stars on the red carpet…

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Matt Damon & wife Luciana

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Andrew Garfield

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Monica Barbaro

Monica is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress.

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Cara Delevingne

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Tom Francis

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Guitarricadelafuente

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Jimmy Kimmel & wife Molly McNearney

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Chris Rock

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Inde Navarrette

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Yuri Borisov

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Don Cheadle

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Owen Thiele

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Belmont Cameli

Belmont is wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Tinashe

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo is wearing Conner Ives.

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Benito Skinner

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Denis Villeneuve & wife Tanya Lapointe

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Stavros Halkias

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Anthony Ippolito

Anthony is wearing Dior.

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Jason Bateman & wife Amanda Anka

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Jordan Firstman

Jordan is wearing Saint Laurent.

Stars at GQ Men of the Year

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the event…

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