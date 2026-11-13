GQ Men of the Year 2026 – Star-Studded Guest List & All Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Credit: Getty

There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party and we have all the photos of who stepped out for the celebration!

The men’s fashion magazine hosted their annual event on Thursday night (November 12) held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Famous guests in attendance included Matt Damon, Cara Delevingne, Chris Rock, Belmont Cameli, Inde Navarrette, and Jason Bateman.

While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, cover star Andrew Garfield had the support of girlfriend Monica Barbaro at the event.

We’ve now compiled photos of all the stars in attendance so you could see who was there and what they wore.

Keep scrolling to see the stars on the red carpet…

Matt Damon & wife Luciana

Andrew Garfield

Monica Barbaro

Monica is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress.

Cara Delevingne

Tom Francis

Guitarricadelafuente

Jimmy Kimmel & wife Molly McNearney

Chris Rock

Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo

Inde Navarrette

Yuri Borisov

Don Cheadle

Owen Thiele

Belmont Cameli

Belmont is wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Tinashe

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo is wearing Conner Ives.

Benito Skinner

Denis Villeneuve & wife Tanya Lapointe

Stavros Halkias

Anthony Ippolito

Anthony is wearing Dior.

Jason Bateman & wife Amanda Anka

Jordan Firstman

Jordan is wearing Saint Laurent.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the event…

Posted To:Amanda Anka Amelia Dimoldenberg Andrew Garfield Anthony Ippolito Ayo Edebiri Belmont Cameli Benito Skinner Cara Delevingne Chris Rock Denis Villeneuve Don Cheadle Event Photos Guitarricadelafuente Inde Navarrette Jason Bateman Javier Ambrossi Javier Calvo Jimmy Kimmel Jordan Firstman Luciana Damon Matt Damon Molly McNearney Monica Barbaro Owen Thiele Stavros Halkias Tanya Lapointe Tinashe Tom Francis Yuri Borisov