Hailee Steinfeld Turns Heads in See-Through Black Lace at Disney’s ‘Hexed’ Premiere

Nov 13, 2026 2 min read
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Hailee Steinfeld at the Hexed premiere.
Credit: Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld is stunning in a see-through dress!

The 29-year-old actress stepped out in a black lace outfit to the Los Angeles premiere of Hexed on Thursday night (November 12).

Stars attend the Hexed premiere.

Hailee was joined by her co-stars Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, and more stars as they gathered to celebrate the upcoming release of the animated Disney movie also starring Walton Goggins, Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, Brett Gelman, Tracey Ullman, and Stephen Fry.

Stars attend the Hexed premiere.

Hailee wore a Fendi look including a black macrame leather dress paired with a pair of black leather high-heeled slingbacks and black cotton socks from the debut Fall 2026 Runway Collection.

Stars attend the Hexed premiere.

Zootopia star Ginnifer Goodwin was there in Ellie Saab, and joined by her husband Josh Dallas. Agatha All Along‘s Sasheer Zamata was also in attendance and wearing Andrea Iyamah.

Stars attend the Hexed premiere.

FYI: Rashida was wearing Brandon Maxwell.

Stars attend the Hexed premiere.

What is Hexed about?

Here’s the synopsis shared by Disney.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new magical coming-of-age saga, “Disney’s Hexed,” an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice. Two-time Academy Award® winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe.

Hexed releases in theaters on November 25.

Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.
Stars attend the Hexed premiere.

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