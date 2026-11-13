Hallmark Cancels 1 TV Show, Renews 3 More in 2026

Credit: Hallmark

The Hallmark Channel is home to so many great original TV shows!

This year, we’ve learned the fates of several hits, including a few fan-favorite renewals and one series cancellation.

Just Jared has been keeping track, and we’re recapping all the major decisions made by the network.

Scroll down to find out the status of your favorite Hallmark television shows…

Hope Valley: 1874 – Renewed for Season 2!

Hope Valley: 1874 will be back with season 2 in 2027!

Here’s the synopsis: Bethany Joy Lenz (Savoring Paris) portrays Rebecca Clarke, who travels from her home city of Chicago to the Western Canadian frontier with her 11-year-old-daughter. But when her wagon breaks down, she has no choice but to accept help from local rancher and confirmed bachelor, Tom Moore (Benjamin Ayres). Despite Rebecca’s best intentions to remain unattached, the future she dreams of for her and her daughter along with the people she meets in this fledgling town – including the guarded Tom and tenacious pioneer woman Hattie Quinn (Jill Hennessy) – ultimately compel her to put down roots and make a fresh start. Also starring in the series are Roan Curtis (Firefly Lane) as Hattie’s daughter, Olivia, and Lachlan Quarmby (Providence Falls) as Constable Alexander Vaughn, one of the first members of the newly created Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Mistletoe Murders – Renewed, Season 3 Airing Now!

Mistletoe Murders‘ third season is currently airing!

Here’s the synopsis: Emily Lane is a good-natured Christmas shop owner with a secret past. When local murders begin to pop up in Fletcher’s Grove, Emily can’t help but to use her unique talents from her past life to help solve murders that affect people in her new life. She crosses paths with Detective Sam Wilner who she starts to make a connection with, until he comes to learn there is more to Emily than meets the eye. Starring Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney.

When Calls the Heart – Renewed for Season 14!

When Calls the Heart will be back for Season 14 in 2027!

Inspired by Janette Oke’s bestselling book series about the Canadian West, “When Calls the Heart” follows the story of a schoolteacher and single mother, Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow), in the quaint town of Hope Valley. With the help and guidance of the townspeople and her friends, she adjusts to the ever-changing times and the people that enter her life.

The Way Home – Ended with Season 4

The Way Home has officially come to an end.

The Way Home tells the story of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her teen Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (Andie MacDowell) – who are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life-changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town and she remains estranged from Del to this day. At a crossroads in her life, Kat moves back with Alice to her family’s farm though the reunion isn’t what Kat envisioned. When Alice and Kat unwittingly discover the ability to travel between the past and present, mother and daughter are determined to unearth the truth around the earlier tragedies as they try to change the course of events. Kat’s childhood friend Elliot (Evan Williams) is there for them in both eras as they navigate their journeys across time, helping the three women find their way back to each other.

Finding Mr. Christmas – Canceled After 2 Seasons

The fan-favorite series Finding Mr. Christmas, a reality competition show searching for Hallmark’s next leading man, has been canceled after two seasons.

“This is the hard thing about show business. Sometimes, randomly for no reason, your show gets canceled,” host Jonathan Bennett told Entertainment Now. “I’m hoping that in a year or two, there might be a space to bring it back because it had such traction and was growing so much. People were having parties around the country to watch the episodes.”

Be sure to see Hallmark’s holiday movie lineup, if you haven’t checked it out.

Posted To:EG Hallmark Hallmark Channel Renewals And Cancellations Television