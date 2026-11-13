Hunter Schafer & Michelle Yeoh Arrive in Style for ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Premiere in L.A.

Nov 13, 2026 1 min read
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Hunter Schafer & Michelle Yeoh at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Credit: Getty

Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh are stepping out for the premiere of their new Prime Video series!

The ladies posed for photos together on the red carpet at the premiere of Blade Runner 2099 on Thursday evening (November 12) held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere

Fellow cast members Matthew Needham, Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben also attended the premiere.

Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere

All about the fashion!

For the premiere, Hunter, 27, wowed in a brown fur coat over a brown/black leather corset-dress by Prada. Michelle, 64, rocked a brown jacket with flared jeans by La Quan Smith.

What is Blade Runner 2099 about?

The new TV series serves as a sequel to the 1982 movie Blade Runner and Ryan Gosling‘s 2017 movie Blade Runner 2049.

Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora (Schafer), a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen (Yeoh), a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city.

Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere

When will Blade Runner 2099 be released?

Blade Runner 2099 will premiere on Prime Video on November 25. Watch the trailer here!

More photos!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere.

Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere
Stars at Blade Runner 2099 premiere

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