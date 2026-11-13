Is Christopher Meloni Returning to ‘SVU’ Season 28 After 600th Episode Cameo? His Future Revealed

Credit: NBC

Don’t expect to see Christopher Meloni back on Law & Order: SVU anytime soon.

On Thursday (November 12), the 65-year-old actor reprised his role as Elliot Stabler for the milestone 600th episode of the long-running NBC legal drama.

In the episode, titled “Obedience,” Stabler reunited with former colleague Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to handle unfinished business and revisit a troubling case. By the end of the episode Stabler heads out on a trip to Arizona. After Benson denies his offer to join him, they part ways.

Following the episode, many fans began wondering if we’ll see Stabler again later in season 28.

So, is Christopher Meloni returning to SVU?

In a new interview with TVLine, SVU showrunner Michele Fazekas confirmed that there is no plans to bring Christopher back as Stabler for the rest of this season.

No, not this season,” Fazekas said of a potential return for Christopher. “We’ve told that story. [Stabler] has got his assignment, which is to go work on some stuff. And I think he will.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she said Stabler “does need to sort himself out” on his own and she doesn’t see a romantic relationship between him an Benson right now.

“I’ve said this before: I do think they love each other, and I think their love transcends a sexual relationship,” Fazekas explained. “That they deeply care about each other. And he’s not ready. That’s what I also wanted to show in this episode, because as much as I wanted to do a classic Benson-Stabler episode, our lead is Capt. Benson. And her story here is she has really evolved from what she was 28, 29 years ago. And Stabler still has some work to do, and he knows that.”

Christopher exited SVU full time in 2012 after 12 seasons. He’s returned to the show several times in recent years for guest appearances and led the spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, which ran for five seasons before getting canceled earlier this year.

If you didn’t see, Mariska‘s six-figure SVU salary was recently revealed.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU season 28 air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and stream on Peacock.

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