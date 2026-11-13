Jonathan Bailey Seen in Biking Gear as He Films New Thriller ‘Pumping Black’ in Paris (Photos)

Nov 13, 2026 1 min read
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Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris

Jonathan Bailey is getting ready for another day of filming.

The 38-year-old Emmy-nominated actor chatted with crew members as he arrived on set of his upcoming thriller Pumping Black on Friday (November 13) in Paris, France.

For his time on set, Jonathan was seen wearing a black and red cycling suit with a matching helmet and cycling shoes.

Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris

Pumping Black, which also stars Natalie Portman, is described as a psychological thriller set in the competitive and cutthroat world of professional cycling.

Here’s the synopsis: “Pumping Black follows cyclist Taylor Mace, who at 35-years-old is finding himself aging out of the sport. He is taken under the wing of Andrea Lathe, a doctor driven by her own thirst for victory and power. As the race to the Tour de France progresses, Taylor must take increasingly dark measures to protect his secret.”

Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris

According to the description, the movie is an “adrenaline fuelled, dangerous thriller” and is being compared to Black Swan and Whiplash.

Mimi Cave will direct the movie from a screenplay written by Haley Hope Bartels.

Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris

It was also just recently announced that Jonathan and this Oscar-nominated actor will be playing lovers in a new biopic.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Jonathan Bailey on set in Paris…

Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris
Jonathan Bailey films Pumping Black in Paris

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