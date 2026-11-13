LISA’s ‘Viva La Lisa’ Set List Revealed After Opening Night of Las Vegas Residency!

Credit: Getty

Lisa is kicking off her new residency!

The 29-year-old Blackpink singer and actress, who you may recognize from The White Lotus, performed the first night of her Viva La Lisa residency on Thursday night (November 12) at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Originally, Lisa was just scheduled to perform four shows, but due to high demand, she extended the residency and added more show.

Along with the November 12 show, she’ll also be performing at The Colosseum November 13-14 then again from November 27-29.

This residency makes Lisa the first K-Pop idol to do a Las Vegas residency!

Following the first night of the residency, we compiled the set list of all the songs Lisa performed during her show.

Check out Lisa’s Viva La Lisa set list from night one below…

Lisa’s Viva La Lisa Residency Set List

1. Tarantino

2. FUTW

3. BADGRRRL

4. V12

5. ROCKSTAR

< Dance Break >

6. Sweat

< Remix with Gimme More >

7. Elastigirl

8. GOALS

< Dance Break >

9. RAPUNZEL

10. MONEY

< Dance Break: Remix Money, B***h Better Have My Money, JUMP >

11. Chill

12. Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)

< Talk with fans >

13. Dream

14. When I’m With You

15. Born Again

16. Cut U Off

17. Cobra

18. New Woman

19. Leave With Me

20. Thunder

21. BAD ANGEL

22. Lifestyle

23. SaWaDiKa

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, LISA said that her fans have more “respect” for her privacy ever since it was first rumored that she’s dating Frédéric Arnault. Find out what she said.

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