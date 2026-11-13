Margot Robbie to Star in New A24 Movie ‘The Week Of Pain’ from ‘The Drama’ Director Kristoffer Borgli

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Margot Robbie has booked her next movie role!

On Friday (November 13), Deadline announced that the 36-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has signed on to star in A24‘s new movie The Week of Pain from filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli.

A24 will finance and produce the movie with Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster’s Square Peg producing along with Dilemma Films and Margot‘s LuckyChap production company.

Along with directing the movie, Borgli is also writing the screenplay. As of right now, plot details are being kept under wraps.

The Week of Pain marks a reunion for Borgli with A24 and Square Peg following the massive success of The Drama, which was released earlier this year. The romantic dark comedy starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya became one of A24’s biggest films of the year with $134 million at the worldwide box office.

Margot has been busy these past few months filming the Ocean’s Eleven prequel movie with co-star and director Bradley Cooper in Europe. Here’s everything we know about the new movie so far!

Posted To:A24 Kristoffer Borgli Margot Robbie Movies The Week Of Pain