Mckenna Grace Wows in Silver Dress with Joseph Zada at ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Mexico City Event

Credit: Lionsgate

Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace are continuing their global promo tour for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The two stars attended Mexico City for a special event with fans at the Cinépolis Mitikah on Friday (November 13), as part of the final stop of their multi-city international run.

Over 1,600 fans gathered to welcome Joseph and Mckenna, who signed autographs for fans, met with creators, and posed for tons of photographs. Thousands of fans entered a ticket giveaway to attend the special event.

Mckenna continued her press tour of jaw-dropping looks with a gorgeous silver dress by ALmée Couture from The Art of Remembering collection. She was styled by Molly Dickinson. Joseph was wearing Calvin Klein.

The actual event took place on three distinct live stages that were each inspired by the world of Panem. The first one was meant to be a Caesar Flickerman-style Capital broadcast, while the second included a Q&A and the third was an interactive finale featuring Joseph and Mckenna.

Earlier this week, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star stepped out in a daring see-through dress to support Joseph at an event! See the photos.

If you haven’t read it yet, order Sunrise on the Reaping now and read it before the movie his theaters on November 20.

Posted To:Event Photos Joseph Zada McKenna Grace Sunrise on the Reaping The Hunger Games