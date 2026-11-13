‘MobLand’ Season 2 Finale Date Revealed: How Many Episodes Are Left & Will There Be a Season 3?

MobLand is almost finished with its second season, but fans won’t have to say goodbye to the Harrigan family just yet!

The Paramount+ crime drama, starring Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, released its penultimate episode on Friday (November 13), leaving just one episode remaining.

The series premiered its second season on September 18, with new episodes arriving weekly on Fridays.

Now, fans are preparing for the finale, and there’s already some good news about the show’s future.

When Is the MobLand Season 2 Finale?

The Season 2 finale of MobLand arrives on Friday, November 20, 2026, exclusively on Paramount+.

The second season consists of 10 episodes, with Episode 9, titled “Nervous Breakdown,” arriving on November 13.

The final episode, titled “The Queen Is Dead,” will be released on November 20.

All episodes are available to stream with either an Essential or Premium subscription.

Will MobLand Return for Season 3?

Yes! MobLand has already been renewed for a third season.

Paramount+ officially announced the renewal on September 3, ahead of the second season’s premiere.

The streaming service also confirmed that Tom Hardy will return as Harry Da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan.

The series follows the Harrigans, a powerful London crime family, and Harry, the fixer tasked with handling their increasingly dangerous conflicts.

A premiere date for Season 3 has not yet been announced.

As previously reported, the second season also features Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Johnny Flynn and Ophelia Lovibond, among others.

The renewal came after reports that Tom had been fired following alleged clashes with producers. However, Paramount+ confirmed his return, and Pierce Brosnan later addressed the rumors, describing the controversy as “a storm in a teacup.”

Watch the MobLand Season 2 trailer…

Posted To:Helen Mirren Mobland Paramount Plus Pierce Brosnan Television Tom Hardy