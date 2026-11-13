NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman Is ‘The Bachelor’ for Season 30!

Credit: Disney/Heidi Gutman

An NFL quarterback was just named the next Bachelor for 2027!

Sam Hartman, 27, the handsome athlete who plays for the Washington Commanders as a backup QB, has been named the lead for Season 30!

Here’s his bio, from ABC: “A Charlotte, North Carolina, native, Hartman plays for the NFL’s Washington Commanders and is a standout alum of Wake Forest and Notre Dame, where he set legendary ACC records, including most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. A fan favorite from the documentary series “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” the charismatic heartthrob is ready to find a win off the field.”

Season 30 premieres Sunday, March 21 on ABC and streams next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

The Bachelor franchise has been on a bit of a hiatus in recent months, and Sam’s season will mark the return for the reality TV series.

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