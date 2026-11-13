NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman Is ‘The Bachelor’ for Season 30!
An NFL quarterback was just named the next Bachelor for 2027!
Sam Hartman, 27, the handsome athlete who plays for the Washington Commanders as a backup QB, has been named the lead for Season 30!
Here’s his bio, from ABC: “A Charlotte, North Carolina, native, Hartman plays for the NFL’s Washington Commanders and is a standout alum of Wake Forest and Notre Dame, where he set legendary ACC records, including most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. A fan favorite from the documentary series “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” the charismatic heartthrob is ready to find a win off the field.”
Season 30 premieres Sunday, March 21 on ABC and streams next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.
The Bachelor franchise has been on a bit of a hiatus in recent months, and Sam’s season will mark the return for the reality TV series.
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