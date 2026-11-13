Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway Makes Rare Statement About His Love Life

Nov 13, 2026 1 min read
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Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway attends the Norwegian Constitution Day with the children's parade at their residence Skaugum on May 17, 2026 in Oslo, Norway
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Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway has given a new interview where he updated the world on his love life.

If you don’t know, the 20-year-old royal is the son of King Haakon VIII and Queen Mette-Marit. He is actually second in line to succeed his father, right behind his older sister, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

His grandfather, Norway’s previous King, passed away earlier this year.

Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway are seen before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 05, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Norway’s Prince Spoke Out About How College Is Going

The young Prince gave a rare interview with VG, where he revealed some personal details.

He spoke about how his schooling is going.

He shared, “It’s going like all other students. I’m trying my best, but it’s not going so well. But we’ll see. I’m not the worst in the class, at least.”

The Prince is currently taking business management classes at Forward College in Lisbon, Portugal.

Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway at the Oath Of Allegiance Ceremony at Stortinget on September 01, 2026 in Oslo, Norway.

Prince Sverre Magnus Also Spoke Out About His Love Life

He was also asked how his dating life is going.

He responded, “It’s going badly.”

He last publicly dated a woman named Amalie Giæver Macleod, and they were apparently together from 2023-2025.

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