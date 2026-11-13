Robert Pattinson’s James Bond Deal Is Different From the Other Finalists: Here’s Why & What That Suggests

Nov 13, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Robert Pattinson attends the "Mickey 17" World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 13, 2025 in London, England.
Credit: Getty Images

There’s some interesting new information out there about the casting process for the next James Bond.

Puck NewsMatthew Belloni published a piece about the argument for making Robert Pattinson – one of the rumored finalists – the next 007.

Robert Pattinson attends the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 05, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California

Some Points Made About Robert Pattinson

The article notes that Robert makes sense to cast in such a large, famed role because he brings major global recognition from Twilight and The Batman, and proven experience leading major franchises. He also has dedicated fan bases from his past work.

He also has a working relationship with director Denis Villeneuve from Dune.

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France.

Some Clues About the James Bond Casting Process Were Also Included

Within this article, there was some new information about the casting process.

First, we learned that all five finalists for Bond 26 had to sign preliminary deals.

Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor reportedly both agreed to four Bond films if chosen.

Robert, however, agreed to three films in his.

In addition, Robert is said to have negotiated a larger salary than the others.

Finally, Robert‘s deal was said to be difficult to close that “some involved were left wondering why the filmmakers would bother if they didn’t really want him.” So…does all of this suggest that Robert is the frontrunner? We’re still awaiting word from Amazon MGM Studios over their selection.

Nicholas Hoult and Callum Turner‘s specific contract terms weren’t disclosed in the article.

Find out who else screen tested for the role, and who took themselves out of the running for 007.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Sam Hartman's Bachelor photo
Sam Hartman

NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman Is ‘The Bachelor’ for Season 30!

An NFL quarterback was just named the next Bachelor for 2027! Sam Hartman, 27, the handsome athlete who plays for […]
  1. Jack Nicholson at Lakers game with son Ray Nicholson
    Celebrity Babies

    Ray Nicholson Shares Rare Comments About Dad Jack Nicholson, Admits He ‘Can’t Talk About a Lot’ with Oscar Winner
  2. Tyga and Madelaine Petsch pose together inside the Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood
    Madelaine Petsch

    Madelaine Petsch & Tyga Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating
  3. Stars at GQ Men of the Year
    Amanda Anka

    GQ Men of the Year 2026 – Star-Studded Guest List & All Red Carpet Photos Revealed!
  4. West Wilson

    ‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson’s Cousin Charged With Murder of Their Grandmother