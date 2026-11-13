Shane Gillis Breaks His Silence on Backlash Over Controversial ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

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Shane Gillis is finally breaking his silence on his controversial Saturday Night Live monologue.

While hosting the October 10 episode of the NBC sketch comedy show, the 38-year-old comedian made a comment about women “dressing like whores” at the gym.

He then faced major backlash for his misogynistic joke.

Now a month later, Shane appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience where he addressed the backlash and explained why SNL didn’t cut the joke from his monologue.

“Not to defend SNL, they don’t approve it. I mean, they could shut it down,” he explained. “They could, but you don’t write your set and give it to them. Unless you’re not a comedian. I’m sure non-comics, they write the set for them. They have writers that write the monologue for them.”

“The funniest part was, they were like, ‘What’s going on with the monologue?’ And I was like, ‘It’s not great but I don’t say anything bad,’” he continued. “The whole time, I was like, ‘Fellas, I’m giving you a solid C minus of a monologue but I promise there’s no controversy. I’m calling myself fat for f***ing 10 minutes. That’s it.’”

If you didn’t know, Shane was announced to join the cast of the show in 2019, but was fired days later after a clip of him using racial slurs resurfaced online.

During his new podcast appearance, Shane explained why this new controversy was “harder” than when he got fired.

“The first time I got fired, I kept social media and in my head I was like, ‘That guy talked s***,’” he said. “This one I just deleted everything immediately. So, I don’t really know.”

After the controversial comment about women, many celebs, including fellow comedians, have publicly criticized Shane.

He joked that he’s “thinking about bumping” the comedians who criticized him from their tour dates, “but I’m not going to do that. That was my agent joking around suggesting that, and I was like, ‘I don’t think anyone touring talks s***. So what am I going to take?’”

Longtime SNL star Kenan Thompson recently reacted to Shane Gillis‘ controversial monologue.

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