‘The Body’ Cast Ages: How Old Are Stars Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Sofia Wylie & More?

Nov 13, 2026 3 min read
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Geena Meszaros leading the other Lions dance team members in still from The Body.
Credit: Netflix

The Body is now streaming on Netflix, and we’re getting to know the actors who star as the students of St. Mark’s Catholic High School, home to the Lions dance team.

The series follows a group of dance student who participate in an initiation ritual that sparks town-wide hysteria when something goes terribly amiss. It’s a new coming-of-age psychological horror drama from creator Quinn Shephard.

But how old are the stars away from the fictional Catholic school?

We’ve rounded up the available age information for six cast members, plus the roles that might explain why they look familiar. Ages below are as of November 13, 2026, rather than when filming took place. We’ve noted the few cases where no age has been confirmed.

Click through to learn more about The Body cast…

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