‘The X Factor’ Reboot in the Works at Fox

Nov 13, 2026 2 min read
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The X Factor reboot in the works
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The X Factor may soon be returning to TV screens in the United States.

Deadline has reported that a new take on the talent competition series is currently in development at Fox, more than a decade after it first aired in the U.S.

Simon Cowell created The X Factor, which first aired in the UK. He then brought the show over to the U.S. in 2011 and it ran for three seasons before going off the air in 2013.

It is being reported that the new version has been in the works for some time and is set to add new twists to the format. Insiders say that the new version would feature contestants living in a house together, which is said to add “more sizzle” to previous iterations.

The X Factor judges

The reboot comes from Fremantle, which produced the original version, along with Mischief & Wonder, which worked on Australian versions of reality shows like The Voice, Married at First Sight, and The Amazing Series.

While the revival has not officially been greenlit yet, a decision is expected to be made soon. If the show was picked up, it’s unclear where it would shoot, but producers are eyeing a California tax credit, which could mean they shoot in Los Angeles.

When The X Factor aired in 2010s, judges throughout the three seasons included Simon along with Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Paula Abdul, L.A. Reid, Kelly Rowland, and Nicole Scherzinger. The most successful act to emerge from the U.S. version was Fifth Harmony.

It’s currently unclear if Simon will be returning for the reboot. Back in 2022, he teased possibly bringing the show back.

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