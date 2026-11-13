Top 10 Richest People in the World Revealed, Billionaires Ranked Lowest to Highest by Net Worth

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The richest people in the world all have a net worth north of $100 billion!

Throughout the years, as the times change and they build companies, the top ten billionaires continue to see their worth rise.

Forbes regularly tracks the variations in their net worths, based on the individuals’ public holdings in the stock market.

Of course, people like Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos are among those who are often associated with being the richest people.

A few of the top 10 richest people in the world’s net worth has dropped, while others’ net worth has actually risen, including one being named the world’s first trillionaire!

The numbers on this list are as of March 10, 2026, and their real-time net worth is constantly evolving.

Most of the top ten richest people in the world are Americans and are all men.

Keep reading inside to find out who the Top 10 richest people in the world are, and how they rank amongst each other…

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