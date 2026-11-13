Travis Barker Reveals He Quit Smoking Weed after Being Diagnosed with ‘Precancer of the Esophagus’

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Travis Barker is opening up about a health scare.

While appearing on the Wednesday (November 11) episode of Big Bro with Kid Cudi podcast, the 50-year-old blink-182 drummer revealed that he quit smoking marijuana after a troubling diagnosis.

“I only quit because I got diagnosed with precancer of the esophagus,” Travis shared. “I loved blunts and I would smoke too much.”

Travis went on to admit that he “would have never stopped” until his doctor told him that it was a “serious” case.

“He’s like, ‘This is your warning shot. Don’t f*** around. You’ve got to stop smoking,’” Travis recalled, noting how he was smoking 10 to 15 blunts a day at the time. “I thought I could be like Willie Nelson and smoke to the day I die.”

He also confessed that he still thinks about smoking “all the time.”

“I miss it,” Travis said. “I’m not gonna lie.”

He went on to share that he’s channeled his cravings into running.

“I’ve found even however many years later now, 20 years later, couple miles a day keeps the demons away,” Travis said. “My running started getting bigger and more important to me than smoking.”

He also noted that jogging played a large part in helping him overcome his addiction to prescription painkillers and opioids.

“It really helped me stay sober ’cause you can’t run you a half a marathon if you’re doing drugs,” Travis explained. “It’s going to be the hardest 13.1 miles of your life.”

He added, “It’s good, man. It’s like therapy.”

If you didn’t see, Travis‘ wife Kourtney Kardashian recently addressed a rumor about their marriage.

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