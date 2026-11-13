‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Season 9 as Season 8 Undergoes Major Cast Shakeup: Who’s Exiting & Who’s Returning

Credit: Netflix

Virgin River has been renewed for a record-making ninth season at Netflix!

This officially makes the hit series the longest-running original scripted series by number of seasons.

Season 8 is expected to debut in 2027, and fans won’t be happy to hear there are some casting changes coming.

Two major stars from the show will not return, and a third newer character won’t be back!

Scroll down for what we know about the Season 8 cast.

Martin Henderson – Returning for Season 8!

Martin Henderson will be back to portray Jack in Season 8, of course!

Here’s his character description, from Netflix: Gruff bar owner Jack is a Marine veteran who runs Virgin River’s popular watering hole — and serves as a friendly face, confidant, and handyman for his fellow residents, even if it means neglecting his own issues. While he’s in a situationship when Mel arrives, he quickly takes notice of the new woman in town. In season 6, his character finally married Mel!

Alexandra Breckenridge – Returning for Season 8!

Alexandra Breckenridge is sticking around as Mel, of course!

Here’s her character description, from Netflix: A nurse practitioner from the big city (Los Angeles), Mel arrives in Virgin River looking for a fresh start after losing her husband and baby. She begins working at the local clinic (where she also puts her midwife skills to use), and sparks quickly fly between her and one of the pillars of the Virgin River community. The couple finally got married in season 6!

Hit the “next” button to see who else is returning and who is exiting the Virgin River universe…

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