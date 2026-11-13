What Happened to ‘Yellowjackets’ Long-Teased Bonus Episode? The Creators Weigh In

Credit: Showtime

The Yellowjackets creators are finally addressing the missing unreleased episode that has been teased for a while.

The horror Showtime series about a soccer team stranded in the wilderness and eventually result to cannibalism will return for its fourth and final season later this month and many fans are curious about the missing episode that was supposed to air some time after season 2.

Co-creators Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle discussed it with Deadline.

What did Yellowjackets creators say about the bonus episode?

“I mean, ultimately, the canon of the show is sort of what’s aired, and for us, the fourth season is like the final installment of a complete story,” Bart explained. He continued, “And so, along the way of the making of it, there were lots of paths considered and things like that were explored, but I think ultimately, the final version of the show is what it was supposed to be.”

The first confirmed existence of the extra episode happened in June 2023, shortly after the season 2 finale dropped. Ashley responded to a fan on X and told them there wasn’t one coming that night, but “there will be a bonus episode between seasons.”

Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest! There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don’t want y’all to lose sleep thinking it’s tonight. — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) June 2, 2023

Why did fans expect a Jason Ritter episode?

There were also photos circulated online of Jason Ritter, who is star Melanie Lynskey‘s husband, but the episode was never aired, so season 2 only had nine episodes instead of 10.

Speculation at the time, along with some hints from Jason, suggested he would be playing “Cabin Guy,” the mysterious former owner of the cabin the girls turn into a home for a while in the forest. They also found his skeleton inside the cabin and his plane in the woods.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly‘s The Awardist podcast, Melanie said the episode was “lost to time.”

When does Yellowjackets‘ final season premiere?

Yellowjackets season 4 will premiere on November 20 on Paramount+ with Premium Plan.

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