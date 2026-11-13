Who Has the Next ‘Bachelor’ Star Sam Hartman Dated? Inside His Relationship History

Nov 13, 2026 2 min read
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Sam Hartman holds a football in his right hand, preparing to throw it. He's wearing a blue Notre Dame T-shirt.
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Sam Hartman has been named the next Bachelor for the show’s 30th season in 2027.

The 27-year-old athlete, who plays for the Washington Commanders as a backup quarterback, is a North Carolina native and many fans are eager to know more about his romantic history.

For those interested in learning more about who he has dated publicly in the past, keep reading to learn more!

A close-up of NFL player Sam Hartman in a white Notre Dame T-shirt.

Sam Hartman previously dated a soccer player

During a 2024 episode of the Unemployable podcast, Sam confirmed he was dating someone he had met while he was attending Wake Forest University, where he also played college football before his NFL career.

How will The Bachelor film around Sam‘s NFL season time commitments?

At the time, he said he was dating a girl who played soccer at Wake Forest. According to Us Weekly, he never mentioned Tyla by name and she graduated in 2024. Since then, she’s remained local in Charlotte and is reportedly now working as a senior business operations manager.

The couple reportedly split in 2025.

Sam talks about what he’s hoping to find on The Bachelor

The NFL quarterback visited Good Morning America on Friday (November 13) following The Bachelor news.

“I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough,” he joked.

As for what he’s looking for on the show, Sam said, “I know one thing, when people are saying, ‘I do,’ they don’t ask you where you met, they just ask if you want to do it forever. I don’t see any problem with that.”

Season 30 premieres Sunday, March 21 on ABC and streams next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

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