Who is Avril Lavigne Dating? A Look Back at All of Her Famous Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends

Nov 13, 2026 4 min read
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Avril Lavigne dating history
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Avril Lavigne‘s dating life is back in the headlines following her big announcement!

On November 13, the 42-year-old “Complicated” singer shocked fans by announcing that she is now a mom after recently welcoming a baby girl.

“Our Mini ****ing Princess has arrived,” Avril wrote on social media. She included several images, including a photo of her holding her baby’s hand, a photo of her holding her little one, and in an homage to her “Sk8er Boi” aesthetic, an image of three black-and-white checkered Vans shoes to pay homage to her family.

She has not revealed her baby’s name at this time, nor do we know who the baby’s dad is.

While we don’t know who Avril is currently romantically involved with, we’ve decided to take a look back at all of the stars she’s dated, including her two ex-husbands.

Browse through the slideshow to see Avril Lavigne’s dating history…

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