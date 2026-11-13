Who Is Avril Lavigne’s Baby’s Dad? New Details Revealed About Her Mystery Partner

Nov 13, 2026 1 min read
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Avril Lavigne attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images

Earlier today (November 13), Avril Lavigne announced that she quietly welcomed a daughter!

The 42-year-old entertainer had not previously disclosed that she was expecting a baby, and had not been publicly dating anyone.

Fans immediately sent their congrats to Avril and her mystery partner, who she did reference in the announcement.

Avril Lavigne walks the runway at the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne Spring 2012 fashion show during Style360 on September 12, 2011 in New York City. (

Avril Lavigne Announced She’s a Mom, But Did Not Reveal the Child’s Father

“Our Mini ****ing Princess has arrived,” Avril announced on her Instagram account moments ago.

She shared several images, including a photo of her holding her baby’s hand, a photo of her holding her little one, and, in an homage to her “Sk8er Boi” aesthetic, an image of three pairs of black-and-white checkered slip-on shoes to represent her family. Two pairs of the footwear were adult size, and one was child size.

Avril Lavigne attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX

Who Is Avril Lavigne’s Partner and Father to Her Daughter?

TMZ got some info about Avril‘s unnamed partner.

While Avril has had numerous high-profile relationships in the past, she’s not dating anyone famous right now.

Her current partner is a private individual who apparently prefers to stay out of the spotlight!

The site also reported they’ve been seriously dating for the last few years and “couldn’t be more excited about welcoming their baby girl together.”

Congratulations to Avril and her partner on their growing family!

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