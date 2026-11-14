7 Movies Henry Cavill Almost Starred In (He Auditioned to Play Other DC Heroes Before Landing Superman!)

Nov 14, 2026 6 min read
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Henry Cavill past auditions
Credit: Getty

Henry Cavill‘s charm, acting talent and good looks have turned him into a fan-favorite in Hollywood with many successful projects to his name.

However, like every any actor, he hasn’t booked every movie that he has auditioned for.

He famously embodied Superman in the DC Universe and was even planning to reprise the role before some rebranding changed plans.

Henry‘s hit it big and is beloved in the industry. But he’s been in the running for some major roles that he did not end up landing. We did some digging and found seven examples of A-list projects that he was attached to over the years.

Interestingly, for at least two of them he was deemed to be too old for the part. It was decided that he was too young for another. We rounded up everything we know about each missed opportunity for you to check out!

Click through the slideshow to see what movies Henry Cavill almost starred in…

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