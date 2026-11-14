Aaron Rodgers Reunites with Brother Jordan in New Photo After Yearslong Estrangement

Nov 14, 2026 2 min read
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Aaron Rodgers reunites with brother Jordan Rodgers
Credit: Getty

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers are taking a big step forward.

After a yearslong estrangement, the 42-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback took to Instagram on Friday (November 13) to share a photo posing with his younger brother to prove that they’re on much better terms these days.

“Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight @acrisurestadium,” Aaron captioned the photo. “Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now.”

Jordan, 38, shared the photo on his own Instagram.

If you didn’t know, Aaron had been estranged from his family for more than a decade, but over the summer, he revealed that they have reconciled.

In July, Aaron shared several photos with his parents Ed and Darla, as well as brother Luke, as they had spent the week “bonding.” At the time, Jordan was not included in the photos, but Aaron later confirmed in a podcast interview that they had also reconciled.

While Aaron had long been estranged from his family, the feud came into public view when Jordan appeared on now-wife JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016. Jordan said on the show that he and Aaron “don’t really have that much of a relationship.”

Aaron has credited his wife Brittani for helping mend his relationship with his family.

“My wife deserves a lot of the credit for that just to be able to get to that point to think about having the conversations, she was a big part of that,” Aaron said. “And not that she was pushing anything, she wasn’t, it was more, and you guys can probably relate to this, when you’re loved by someone in such an unconditional, beautiful, pure way, it changes your perspective on all of your relationships around that. That becomes your anchor point.”

Aaron also shared a major update on the future of his NFL career.

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