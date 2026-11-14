Abbi Jacobson Says She & Wife Jodi Balfour Pose as ‘Sisters’ When Traveling to Anti-LGBTQ States

Nov 14, 2026 1 min read
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Abbi Jacobson & wife Jodi Balfour on the red carpet
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Abbi Jacobson is opening up about how she and wife Jodi Balfour stay safe as a gay couple.

In a new interview with Page Six, the 42-year-old Broad City actress admitted that she and the 39-year-old Ted Lasso actress will pretend to be “sisters” while traveling to other stars that are notoriously anti-LGBTQ.

“As my wife and I drive, if we drive across the country, there are states where we are sisters. In case,” she said.

Abbi went on to say that she is grateful to be able to work in Hollywood without having to hide her sexuality, acknowledging that “many people were not able to” do the same.

“It’s really wild how we’ve come so far in a lot of areas,” she added.

Abbi Jacobson & wife Jodi Balfour on the red carpet

How long have Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour been married?

Abbi and Jodi first met virtually in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They kept their relationship private before going public in October 2021.

They later tied the knot in 2024 at Public Records in Brooklyn, New York.

Abbi will next be starring in the new animated movie Tangles alongside Seth Rogen, Samira Wiley, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Find out more about the movie!

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