An A-List Affair! Viola Davis, Regina King & Jodie Turner-Smith Celebrate 25 Years of Hollywood History

Credit: Getty

Hollywood’s biggest stars came together for a milestone celebration in Beverly Hills!

Viola Davis, Regina King, and Jodie Turner-Smith were among the famous faces celebrating the 25th anniversaries of celebrity marketing agency The A List and entertainment photography agency WireImage on Friday night (November 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The star-studded soirée, hosted by The A List founder Ashlee Margolis, also brought out Natasha Lyonne, Michelle Monaghan, Malin Akerman, and more for an evening honoring two companies that have helped shape celebrity culture over the past quarter-century.

Other guests included Kyle MacLachlan, Sanaa Lathan, Ashley Madekwe with Iddo Goldberg, Ben Barnes, Minka Kelly, Sasha Alexander, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sam Trammell, Kayla Ewell, Bijou Phillips, Jonathan Cheban, Marla Sokoloff, Odeya Rush, Marta Pozzan, Elisabetta Canalis, Sydney Park, This is About Humanity’s Elsa Collins, and Mahjong Megachurch‘s Jared Eng.

The celebration also offered a nostalgic trip down memory lane, with stars including Viola, Regina, Michelle, and Malin revisiting archival red carpet photographs of themselves from throughout their careers.

Founded by Ashlee in 2001, The A List helped pioneer the intersection of celebrity relationships, luxury gifting, and brand partnerships, connecting Hollywood talent with leading fashion and lifestyle brands.

The company is now entering a new chapter with its acquisition of LIT Inc., the West Hollywood fashion showroom founded by fashion industry veteran Tu Tran, further expanding its presence in celebrity styling, red carpet dressing, and talent relations.

Meanwhile, WireImage, co-founded by legendary photographers Jeff Vespa and Kevin Mazur, has spent 25 years capturing some of entertainment and fashion’s most memorable moments.

Guests enjoyed DJ sets from Jodie Turner-Smith, Kelly Cole, and Marsha Molinari, along with cocktails, food, beauty experiences, and plenty of surprises throughout the evening.

Flecha Azul tequila, Aspen Vodka, Fly By Jing, Sweetgreen, and Pizza Girl were among the brands featured at the celebration, while Omi x Glamsquad offered on-site hair experiences.

Attendees also went home with gifts from brands including Ann Taylor, Madewell, Naked Cashmere, Brooklinen, Clarins, Olaplex, and more.

Click through the gallery to see photos from The A List and WireImage’s star-studded 25th anniversary celebration!

Posted To:Ashlee Margolis Ashley Madekwe Ben Barnes Bijou Phillips Elisabetta Canalis Elsa Collins Emmanuelle Chriqui Iddo Goldberg Jodie Turner-Smith Jonathan Cheban Kayla Ewell Kyle MacLachlan Malin Akerman Marla Sokoloff Marsha Molinari Marta Pozzan Michelle Monaghan Minka Kelly Natasha Lyonne Odeya Rush Regina King Sam Trammell Sanaa Lathan Sasha Alexander sydney park Viola Davis